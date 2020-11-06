Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone (LSE:DC.) ~5% of the International Portfolio

We are not looking for dark businesses, we are looking for businesses that the market incorrectly values:

We have just commented that some people think that being a value investor involves investing in companies in dying sectors, or at the very least in sectors with little growth. Nothing further from the truth, investing in value involves investing in good assets forgotten by the market, and if they are in growth, so much the better. Let's take Dixons as an example, which is the leader in electronics and home appliance retail in six European countries, and among the top five positions in our international portfolio.

The company results from the combination of Dixons itself with Carphone Warehouse, which is the leader in mobile phone retail in the UK. This merger proved disastrous for shareholders of Dixons, as CW has contrac-tual obligations to sell mobiles with British telecommuni-cations companies. These obligations have resulted in annual losses of £100mn in the last two years, impacting the company's share price. The contracts have already been renegotiated and from the next tax year, 2021/22, they will have a neutral result and hope to have a profita-ble business thereafter.

Meanwhile, the main business, the sale of electronics, goes from strength to strength, being a leader in both online and physical stores, with market shares of 25/30% in all countries. These shares have been increasing year after year.

It has been shown that the customer needs to touch the product, and 80% visit the website and the store. It is con-firmed that the multichannel model is suitable for these products, and that the leader of this model in each coun-try has a competitive advantage that is difficult to sur-pass. Such is how the American leader, Best Buy (BBY), of which we were shareholders a few years ago in our pre-vious stage, is close to historical highs, having multiplied its price by 10 in the last 8 years. It is trading at 15x market consensus estimated profits for 2021.

Dixons meanwhile languishes by trading at approximately 5x its estimated profits for 2021/22, with exactly the same business model as Best Buy.

Brexit and the fiasco of its merger with CW probably weigh on the investment mood.

We do not avoid growth businesses

Dixons is the leader in online sales in the six countries in which it operates. In the last seven weeks up to August 29, online sales account for 42% of total sales (albeit infla-ted by the closure of stores in the UK for a few weeks).

We estimate that in a standardised environment these online sales can already account for 30% of total sales, which would mean £3 billion. AO World, the largest pure online competitor in the UK expects to have sales of £1.5bn in the UK and Germany this year. Interestingly AO World capitalises today at £1.7bn versus £1.25bn for Dixons, and clarifying that, in addition to an online busi-ness twice the size and higher profitability, Dixons is the leader in stores in six countries. Market efficiency? Obviously not, if we compare Dixons with Best Buy and AO World.

In conclusion, we are not looking for dark businesses, we don't avoid businesses that grow; we are trying to search the market to pay as little as possible for a business that is difficult to replicate and with future growth. And we are patiently waiting for good things to happen.

In the case of Dixons, it will soon be clear that the telephony business will cease to be a liability, with the company surpassing £200mn in net profit; however, we are also starting to see the executives make decisions to bring out value. They recently announced the possible IPO of their Scandinavian business, which has extraordi-nary quality and is overlooked by the market. These and other decisions will cause our valuation of the company to be endorsed soon by its share price.

Dixons is a new example of the type of investment we have in our portfolio today: competitive advantages, depressed listings for easily explainable reasons and temporary market myopia.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

