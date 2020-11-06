Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Golar LNG

Golar (NASDAQ:GLNG) ~5%, the possibility of value emerging may be dela-yed, but the value is there.

During the summer Golar and its partner (Stonepeak) announced that their Golar Power division, renamed Hygo, would go public in the US stock market (IPO). Hygo is its plat-form for selling LNG for power plants, industrial processes and even for transport/trucks. The market positively valued the decision and shares of Golar went up. We took advantage of the situation to sell ~20% of our position.

The IPO was 100% covered, valuing Golar's share in the busi-ness at ~$1000mn. On the one hand, this figure was very much in line with our valuation of Hygo and on the other hand, it was very similar to the market capitalisation of all Golar, giving a minimum value to the rest of Golar assets.

Unpredictably, the day before the final IPO price closed, there was news that the CEO of Hygo was being investigated for a possible case of corruption in his previous job.

This situation has made Golar delay the IPO of Hygo and change the CEO. In addition, to try to streamline the process, it ordered an external audit of all contracts. This audit that has not found any evidence of incorrect conduct by Hygo. This audit has been in addition to that which Hygo was already subject to by both the SEC (the US supervisor) and the investment banks responsible for placing the shares druing the IPO process.

We believe that when the situation is clarified and the IPO of Hygo, can finally be done, this will help crystallise value for Golar.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

About the author: