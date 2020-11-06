  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Elecnor

Guru stock highlight

November 06, 2020 | About: XMAD:ENO +4.27%

Elecnor (XMAD:ENO) ~10%, the sale of Cobra by ACS may help crysta-llise value.

Elecnor is our main position in the Iberian Portfolio as it is a company that we have known for more than 20 years and because it has excellent businesses: Engineering, Enerfin (wind division) and Celeo (electric transmission networks). Two of them (electrical and renewable infras-tructures), sectors in fashion; however, in this case we can buy them at more than reasonable prices.

Only by applying the multiple at which ACS will sell Cobra, its Engineering division, to the Engineering division of Elecnor (both businesses are very similar), we have a value close to €1bn versus the €800mn of market capitalisation of Elecnor. To this we should add, both the value of its more than 900MW wind farms, and the value of its business of Celeo, which was valued by its partner APG, one of the largest funds in the world, at more than €500mn at the end of last year.

These are easy numbers to do, but the market pays no attention to it, partly because no research company covers Elecnor. The Cobra deal may open investors' eyes.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

