Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Vocento

Vocento (XMAD:VOC) ~8%, a controversial company or a company little followed by the market?

Many investors discard Vocento directly without at least analysing it because they think that it is a newspaper company, "a business in decline". However, Vocento is much more than newspapers. It has real estate, a (fairly stable) audio-visual business, among others, but, mainly, it has an online Classifieds business. A significant part of its market capitalisation is made up of the valuation of its

Classifieds division alone, to which the other businesses must be added as well as the press business, which is better than what the market thinks because the digital transformation is very advanced.

To give us an idea of the potential of Classifieds, you have to remember that: i) at the end of 2018, Vocento merged its business of car classifieds with AutoScout24, remar-kably improving its competitive position, which will allow it to substantially improve its results, ii) Idealista, the main portal of real estate classifieds in Spain, has just been bought by EQT for more than 30x EBITDA, and iii) the sector of online classifieds is a sector with listings with very high multiples, Adevinta (European leader of classified) is listed at 17x EBITDA.

Without the need to use those so high multiples, we can all consider that there is a lot of value in that division that very few are considering.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

