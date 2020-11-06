  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2915) 

Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Sonae Capital

Guru stock highlight

November 06, 2020 | About: XLIS:SONC +0%

Sonae Capital (XLIS:SONC) ~2%

The risk of having companies listed at such low prices as the present ones is that they end up being taken over at prices below the real valuations of the companies. It already happened in our previous stage along the 2008 crisis (Ciba, Cortefiel, etc.) and it has now happened with Sonae Capital.

The Azevedo family has not missed the opportunity to try to buy the ~30% that it does not have at a price that they themselves say is below its value. The Azevedo family says that it valued the company at €1.1/share pre-CO-VID-19, but considering the impact of COVID-19, its valua-tion lowered to €0.6/share, which is the reason why they are launching a takeover bid at €0.7. Justifying that price in which they would be paying a premium of ~45% of the price the day prior to launching the takeover bid.

Some days prior to the closing of the period of acceptan-ce of the take-over bid , the Azevedo family ended up raising the price of it by 10% because they don't want to miss this opportunity to buy back the entire company since they know that the company is worth much more than what they are paying. After this improvement in the price of the take-over, we have sold all our positions because at these levels the upside potential of Sonae Capital is less than the portfolio's average.

The positive reading of these takeover bids is that they confirm that current prices do not reflect the value of the assets and are unsustainable in the long term.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)