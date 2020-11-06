Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Sonae Capital

Sonae Capital (XLIS:SONC) ~2%

The risk of having companies listed at such low prices as the present ones is that they end up being taken over at prices below the real valuations of the companies. It already happened in our previous stage along the 2008 crisis (Ciba, Cortefiel, etc.) and it has now happened with Sonae Capital.

The Azevedo family has not missed the opportunity to try to buy the ~30% that it does not have at a price that they themselves say is below its value. The Azevedo family says that it valued the company at €1.1/share pre-CO-VID-19, but considering the impact of COVID-19, its valua-tion lowered to €0.6/share, which is the reason why they are launching a takeover bid at €0.7. Justifying that price in which they would be paying a premium of ~45% of the price the day prior to launching the takeover bid.

Some days prior to the closing of the period of acceptan-ce of the take-over bid , the Azevedo family ended up raising the price of it by 10% because they don't want to miss this opportunity to buy back the entire company since they know that the company is worth much more than what they are paying. After this improvement in the price of the take-over, we have sold all our positions because at these levels the upside potential of Sonae Capital is less than the portfolio's average.

The positive reading of these takeover bids is that they confirm that current prices do not reflect the value of the assets and are unsustainable in the long term.

From Francisco Garcis Parames' Cobas Funds third-quarter 2020 commentary.

About the author: