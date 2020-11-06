Regions Financial Corp (RF) SEVP & CRO C. Matthew Lusco Sold $561,000 of Shares

SEVP & CRO of Regions Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C. Matthew Lusco (insider trades) sold 42,500 shares of RF on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $13.2 a share. The total sale was $561,000.

Regions Financial Corp is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the southeastern and midwestern United States. It provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial Corp has a market cap of $12.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.05 with a P/E ratio of 16.73 and P/S ratio of 2.12. The dividend yield of Regions Financial Corp stocks is 4.76%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

