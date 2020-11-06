  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $5.8 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: TDOC -1.14%

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TDOC on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $194.85 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $29.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.14 with and P/S ratio of 18.36. Teladoc Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Teladoc Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $194.85. The price of the stock has increased by 5.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $204. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.
  • SVP - Business Development Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of TDOC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $192. The price of the stock has increased by 7.36% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $194. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDOC, click here

.

