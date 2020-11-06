Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) HTLF President and CEO Bruce K Lee Bought $99,870 of Shares

HTLF President and CEO of Heartland Financial Usa Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce K Lee (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of HTLF on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $33.29 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,870.
Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides commercial and retail banking to individuals and businesses in the communities across the United States. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a market cap of $1.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.52 with a P/E ratio of 8.98 and P/S ratio of 2.03. The dividend yield of Heartland Financial USA Inc stocks is 2.41%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Heartland Financial USA Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Robert B Engel bought 1,524 shares of HTLF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $32.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.
