Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson Sold $525,371 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Clark Anderson (insider trades) sold 3,850 shares of ALGT on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $136.46 a share. The total sale was $525,371.

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $2.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.97 with and P/S ratio of 1.81. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 1.01%. Allegiant Travel Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Allegiant Travel Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of ALGT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $136.46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

