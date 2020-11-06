Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $133,300 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of GBDC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $13.33 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $133,300.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.50 . The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.92%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $12.95. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

CEO David Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.41% since.

CEO David Golub bought 9,100 shares of GBDC stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $12.95. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.41% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 9,100 shares of GBDC stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

