Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell Sold $3.6 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: BAH +0.35%

EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lloyd Jr Howell (insider trades) sold 41,442 shares of BAH on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $86.25 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cyber expertise to U.S. and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has a market cap of $11.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.60 with a P/E ratio of 23.54 and P/S ratio of 1.54. The dividend yield of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stocks is 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell sold 41,442 shares of BAH stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $86.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BAH, click here

