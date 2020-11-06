  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) VP & CFO Douglas K Howell Sold $6.7 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: AJG +0.67%

VP & CFO of Arthur J. Gallagher (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas K Howell (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of AJG on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $112.3 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a market cap of $21.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.51 with a P/E ratio of 27.72 and P/S ratio of 3.07. The dividend yield of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co stocks is 1.61%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Arthur J. Gallagher & Co the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP & CFO Douglas K Howell sold 60,000 shares of AJG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $112.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of AJG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $111.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.
  • VICE PRESIDENT Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 60,813 shares of AJG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $106.04. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AJG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)