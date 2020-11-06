Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) VP & CFO Douglas K Howell Sold $6.7 million of Shares

VP & CFO of Arthur J. Gallagher (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas K Howell (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of AJG on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $112.3 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a market cap of $21.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.51 with a P/E ratio of 27.72 and P/S ratio of 3.07. The dividend yield of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co stocks is 1.61%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Arthur J. Gallagher & Co the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

VP & CFO Douglas K Howell sold 60,000 shares of AJG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $112.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of AJG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $111.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

VICE PRESIDENT Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 60,813 shares of AJG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $106.04. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AJG, click here