Chemed Corp (CHE) president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara Sold $2.2 million of Shares

president and CEO of Chemed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin J Mcnamara (insider trades) sold 4,500 shares of CHE on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $499.31 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Chemed Corp through its subsidiaries, provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers and also plumbing and drain cleaning services. Chemed Corp has a market cap of $7.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $494.78 with a P/E ratio of 30.00 and P/S ratio of 3.94. The dividend yield of Chemed Corp stocks is 0.26%. Chemed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Chemed Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

executive vice president Spencer S Lee sold 2,153 shares of CHE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $506.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

vice president and controller Michael D Witzeman sold 1,000 shares of CHE stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $514.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.88% since.

Executive Vice President Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 7,527 shares of CHE stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $490.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CHE, click here