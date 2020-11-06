Csx Corp (CSX) EVP & CLO Nathan D Goldman Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP & CLO of Csx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nathan D Goldman (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of CSX on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $87.23 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

CSX Corp is a railroad operating company with operations spread across the Eastern United States. The company hauls shipments of coal products, chemicals, intermodal containers, and a diverse mix of other merchandise. CSX Corp has a market cap of $65.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.18 with a P/E ratio of 23.95 and P/S ratio of 6.27. The dividend yield of CSX Corp stocks is 1.20%. CSX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - Sales & Marketing Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

