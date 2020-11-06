Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) President and CEO John M Leonard Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Leonard (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of NTLA on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $26 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.06 with and P/S ratio of 28.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 50,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 3,364 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 5,615 shares of NTLA stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $24.2. The price of the stock has increased by 15.95% since.

