  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) President and CEO John M Leonard Sold $1.3 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: NTLA -1.47%

President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Leonard (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of NTLA on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $26 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.06 with and P/S ratio of 28.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John M Leonard sold 50,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 3,364 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 5,615 shares of NTLA stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $24.2. The price of the stock has increased by 15.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTLA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)