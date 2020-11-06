Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart Walter Peltz (insider trades) sold 49,365 shares of PTCT on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $60 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.38 with and P/S ratio of 10.70. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTCT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $53.66. The price of the stock has increased by 10.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Finance & CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Chief Technical Ops Officer Neil Gregory Almstead sold 24,062 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Chief Business Officer Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTCT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $56.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.

Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTCT stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $51.29. The price of the stock has increased by 15.77% since.

