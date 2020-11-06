  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sold $3 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: PTCT +0.1%

CEO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart Walter Peltz (insider trades) sold 49,365 shares of PTCT on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $60 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.38 with and P/S ratio of 10.70. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTCT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $53.66. The price of the stock has increased by 10.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Finance & CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.
  • Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • Chief Technical Ops Officer Neil Gregory Almstead sold 24,062 shares of PTCT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • Chief Business Officer Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTCT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $56.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.
  • Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTCT stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $51.29. The price of the stock has increased by 15.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTCT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)