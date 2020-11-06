Bio-techne Corp (TECH) CFO James Hippel Sold $4.5 million of Shares

CFO of Bio-techne Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Hippel (insider trades) sold 15,909 shares of TECH on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $280.71 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Bio-Techne Corp and is a biotechnology company which develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments and clinical diagnostic products. Bio-Techne Corp has a market cap of $11.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $302.47 with a P/E ratio of 52.24 and P/S ratio of 16.16. The dividend yield of Bio-Techne Corp stocks is 0.43%. Bio-Techne Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Bio-Techne Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Bio-Techne Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James Hippel sold 15,909 shares of TECH stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $280.71. The price of the stock has increased by 7.75% since.

