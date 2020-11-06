Ofg Bancorp (OFG) SEVP & COO Ganesh Kumar Bought $56,219 of Shares

SEVP & COO of Ofg Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ganesh Kumar (insider trades) bought 3,733 shares of OFG on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $15.06 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $56,219.

OFG Bancorp through its subsidiaries provides commercial, consumer and mortgage lending, leasing, auto loans, financial planning, insurance sales, money management and investment banking, and corporate and individual trust services. OFG Bancorp has a market cap of $761.910 million; its shares were traded at around $14.84 with a P/E ratio of 32.05 and P/S ratio of 1.81. The dividend yield of OFG Bancorp stocks is 1.90%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of OFG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $15.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

