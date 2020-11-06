Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $3.4 million of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of DDOG on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $97.06 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $30.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $100.35 with and P/S ratio of 47.14.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 198,999 shares of DDOG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $90.02. The price of the stock has increased by 11.48% since.

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 240,201 shares of DDOG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.63. The price of the stock has increased by 13.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $97.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 285,000 shares of DDOG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $108.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 115,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $97.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 191,899 shares of DDOG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $90.02. The price of the stock has increased by 11.48% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 277,501 shares of DDOG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.66. The price of the stock has increased by 13.19% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of DDOG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $99.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 21,100 shares of DDOG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $99.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

