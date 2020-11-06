  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kb Home (KBH) President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger Sold $13.8 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: KBH -3.71%

President and CEO of Kb Home (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey T Mezger (insider trades) sold 382,099 shares of KBH on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $36.22 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.

KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. KB Home has a market cap of $3.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.97 with a P/E ratio of 10.24 and P/S ratio of 0.70. The dividend yield of KB Home stocks is 1.08%. KB Home had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 382,099 shares of KBH stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $36.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.
  • President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 3,600 shares of KBH stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $35.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.79% since.
  • President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 140,696 shares of KBH stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Matthew W Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KBH stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $40.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.6% since.
  • EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. Albert Z Praw sold 18,903 shares of KBH stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $40.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KBH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)