Kb Home (KBH) President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger Sold $13.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Kb Home (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey T Mezger (insider trades) sold 382,099 shares of KBH on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $36.22 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.

KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. KB Home has a market cap of $3.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.97 with a P/E ratio of 10.24 and P/S ratio of 0.70. The dividend yield of KB Home stocks is 1.08%. KB Home had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 3,600 shares of KBH stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $35.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.79% since.

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 140,696 shares of KBH stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Matthew W Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KBH stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $40.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.6% since.

EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. Albert Z Praw sold 18,903 shares of KBH stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $40.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.92% since.

