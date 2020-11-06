Colgate-palmolive Co (CL) CFO Henning I Jakobsen Sold $12.4 million of Shares

CFO of Colgate-palmolive Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henning I Jakobsen (insider trades) sold 145,280 shares of CL on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $85.22 a share. The total sale was $12.4 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is a consumer products company. It provides services such as oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a market cap of $71.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.03 with a P/E ratio of 26.51 and P/S ratio of 4.40. The dividend yield of Colgate-Palmolive Co stocks is 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Henning I Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John T Cahill sold 5,583 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since.

Director Stephen I Sadove sold 5,583 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

Grp Pres, LatAm,AsiaPac&AF/Eus Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $84.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Sally Massey sold 5,732 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

