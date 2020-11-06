Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) EVP/Gen Counsel/Corp Secretary Richard R Dykhouse Sold $5 million of Shares

EVP/Gen Counsel/Corp Secretary of Charter Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard R Dykhouse (insider trades) sold 7,927 shares of CHTR on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $632.34 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Charter Communications Inc is a providers of cable services in the United States. The company offers entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter Communications Inc has a market cap of $128.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $644.49 with a P/E ratio of 50.88 and P/S ratio of 2.92. Charter Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Charter Communications Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher L Winfrey sold 64,519 shares of CHTR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $595.8. The price of the stock has increased by 8.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Executive VicePresident David Ellen sold 17,256 shares of CHTR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $640.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

EVP/Gen Counsel/Corp Secretary Richard R Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of CHTR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $632.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

Director Balan Nair sold 2,260 shares of CHTR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $637.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

EVP/Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of CHTR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $594.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.35% since.

