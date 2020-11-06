  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal Sold $560,997 of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: MGLN -3.58%

CEO, Magellan Rx Management of Magellan Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mostafa Kamal (insider trades) sold 7,023 shares of MGLN on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $79.88 a share. The total sale was $560,997.

Magellan Health Inc provides managed healthcare business. It provides services to health plans, insurance companies, employers, labor unions and various governmental agencies. Magellan Health Inc has a market cap of $1.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.27 with a P/E ratio of 14.30 and P/S ratio of 0.25. Magellan Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Magellan Health Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Magellan Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 7,023 shares of MGLN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $79.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.
  • CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 183 shares of MGLN stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $79.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & Controller Jeffrey N West sold 2,620 shares of MGLN stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MGLN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)