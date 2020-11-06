Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal Sold $560,997 of Shares

CEO, Magellan Rx Management of Magellan Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mostafa Kamal (insider trades) sold 7,023 shares of MGLN on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $79.88 a share. The total sale was $560,997.

Magellan Health Inc provides managed healthcare business. It provides services to health plans, insurance companies, employers, labor unions and various governmental agencies. Magellan Health Inc has a market cap of $1.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.27 with a P/E ratio of 14.30 and P/S ratio of 0.25. Magellan Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Magellan Health Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Magellan Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 7,023 shares of MGLN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $79.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.

CEO, Magellan Rx Management Mostafa Kamal sold 183 shares of MGLN stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $79.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Controller Jeffrey N West sold 2,620 shares of MGLN stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.66% since.

