Microsoft Corp (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Sold $23.3 million of Shares

CEO of Microsoft Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Satya Nadella (insider trades) sold 104,500 shares of MSFT on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $222.52 a share. The total sale was $23.3 million.
Microsoft Corp is a technology company. It develop, license, and support a wide range of software products and services. Its business is organized into three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Microsoft Corp has a market cap of $1691.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $223.72 with a P/E ratio of 36.13 and P/S ratio of 11.66. The dividend yield of Microsoft Corp stocks is 0.91%. Microsoft Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Microsoft Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Microsoft Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President Bradford L Smith sold 200,000 shares of MSFT stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $222.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.
