Inphi Corp (IPHI) President & CEO Ford Tamer Sold $69.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Inphi Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ford Tamer (insider trades) sold 480,621 shares of IPHI on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $144.54 a share. The total sale was $69.5 million.

Inphi Corp is engaged in designing, development and sale of high-speed analog connectivity components that operate to maintain, amplify and improve signal integrity in a wide variety of applications. Inphi Corp has a market cap of $8.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $154.67 with and P/S ratio of 12.54. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inphi Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

