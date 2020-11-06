Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP, Chief Admin. Officer Barry Moze Sold $6.1 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Moze (insider trades) sold 77,500 shares of HZNP on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $78.93 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $16.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.47 with a P/E ratio of 20.63 and P/S ratio of 8.94. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and President, U.S. Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of HZNP stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $76.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

See remarks Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of HZNP stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $78.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.4% since.

