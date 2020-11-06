Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sharon Mates (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ITCI on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $1.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.46 with and P/S ratio of 520.43. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of ITCI stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $26.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.73% since.

