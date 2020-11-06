  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Formfactor Inc (FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sold $1.6 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: FORM +0.72%

CEO of Formfactor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike Slessor (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of FORM on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $32.54 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

FormFactor Inc is a technology solutions provider. Its core business involves manufacture of advanced semiconductor probe card products. FormFactor Inc has a market cap of $2.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.80 with a P/E ratio of 34.14 and P/S ratio of 3.94. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with FormFactor Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FORM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Edward Jr Rogas sold 15,000 shares of FORM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FORM, click here

.

