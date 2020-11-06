Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) EVP/COO W Bradley Bickham Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP/COO of Addus Homecare Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) W Bradley Bickham (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ADUS on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $105.71 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population. Addus HomeCare Corp has a market cap of $1.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.59 with a P/E ratio of 49.13 and P/S ratio of 2.26. Addus HomeCare Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Addus HomeCare Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of ADUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $105.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADUS, click here