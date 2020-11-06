Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Citigroup Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, QTS Realty Trust Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, AT&T Inc, sells Intel Corp, Citigroup Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Netflix Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2020Q3, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHYG, BKLN, QTS, PFF, SHW, AQN, JYNT, CRWD, DOCU, SUB, DFP, WHT2, BRK.B, WM, GS, PCEF, SLB, IWF,

SHYG, BKLN, QTS, PFF, SHW, AQN, JYNT, CRWD, DOCU, SUB, DFP, WHT2, BRK.B, WM, GS, PCEF, SLB, IWF, Added Positions: T, IRM, NEP, WMT, NVDA, GLD, KO, CCI, JNJ, ABBV, MDLZ, ABT, VZ, AVGO, PYPL, CVS, TGT, ADBE, NEE, QLD, TMO, ETN, NKE, IBM, EMR, COST, GOOGL, PEP, AMGN, QCOM, AMT, SPG, UNH, CRM, JAZZ, KKR, LYB, IVV, SPY, DIS, PFE, BAC, IOO, KMB,

T, IRM, NEP, WMT, NVDA, GLD, KO, CCI, JNJ, ABBV, MDLZ, ABT, VZ, AVGO, PYPL, CVS, TGT, ADBE, NEE, QLD, TMO, ETN, NKE, IBM, EMR, COST, GOOGL, PEP, AMGN, QCOM, AMT, SPG, UNH, CRM, JAZZ, KKR, LYB, IVV, SPY, DIS, PFE, BAC, IOO, KMB, Reduced Positions: INTC, C, VLO, AAPL, NFLX, BABA, MPC, EPD, LHX, KMI, ET, RTX, PSX, CSCO, MU, ENB, XOM, WMB, TD, EEM, WPS, MCD, CERN, JPM, CVX, DWX, TXN, DHR, SBUX, IBB, STWD, IYR, ORCL, BLK, IDV, GEM, IWM, XBI, FB, TSLA, PSA, BMY, GILD, CNP, IYF, VWO, BA, ADP,

INTC, C, VLO, AAPL, NFLX, BABA, MPC, EPD, LHX, KMI, ET, RTX, PSX, CSCO, MU, ENB, XOM, WMB, TD, EEM, WPS, MCD, CERN, JPM, CVX, DWX, TXN, DHR, SBUX, IBB, STWD, IYR, ORCL, BLK, IDV, GEM, IWM, XBI, FB, TSLA, PSA, BMY, GILD, CNP, IYF, VWO, BA, ADP, Sold Out: MMP, BNS, RDS.B, OKE, KEX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 538,657 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,807 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,408 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 58,694 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Visa Inc (V) - 97,788 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 182,475 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 314,301 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,760 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 92,480 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $736.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 143,675 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 82.04%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 208,325 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 232,450 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 99,370 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,669 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,683 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,193 shares as of .

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12.