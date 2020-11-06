Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc Buys Circor International Inc, Orion Energy Systems Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Diodes Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Circor International Inc, Orion Energy Systems Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Aspen Group Inc, sells Digital Turbine Inc, Diodes Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. As of 2020Q3, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 238,883 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43% Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) - 177,829 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 203,909 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 183,928 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 265,398 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Circor International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 107,543 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $8.43, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 367,807 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 253,653 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Aspen Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 200,322 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in NN Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 416,279 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc by 161.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 148,596 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc by 100.31%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.78, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,254 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in RPC Inc by 267.49%. The purchase prices were between $2.52 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.12. The stock is now traded at around $2.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 771,316 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Guess? Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 626,791 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 81.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 533,042 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 350,365 shares as of .

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $31.03.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $30.6.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $51.69.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.