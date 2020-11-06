Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Sony Corp, Allegion PLC, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sony Corp, Allegion PLC, Vodafone Group PLC, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Novartis AG, sells ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 847 stocks with a total value of $933 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,804 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 352,925 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,613 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,866 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,019 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 165,703 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,635 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 283 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 740 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 898 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 349721.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,441 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 137485.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 771,853 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 352,925 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Grifols SA by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 604,708 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 192,090 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 134,469 shares as of .

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sanmina Corp. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.