Summit Wealth Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sherwin-Williams Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Summit Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sherwin-Williams Co, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Wealth Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHW, TXN,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTEB, VTI, BNDX, AAPL, BSV, VWO, VMBS, HYG, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, SUI, VXUS, AMZN, JNJ, MSFT, FB,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 80,580 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 109,738 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 291,114 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 152,540 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 92,590 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of .New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $736.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 306 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,412 shares as of .
