TDAM USA Inc. Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells Trane Technologies PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Post Holdings Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company TDAM USA Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Iron Mountain Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Biogen Inc, sells Trane Technologies PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Welltower Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TDAM USA Inc.. As of 2020Q3, TDAM USA Inc. owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSI, BIIB, EXPD, AJG,

MSI, BIIB, EXPD, AJG, Added Positions: IRM, JPM, TJX, WMT, MET, JLL, QSR, KLAC, MO, MDT, ANET, BAC, BTI, LOW, LMT, DOW, MU, SBUX, ADI, HPQ, MDLZ, DLTR, QCOM, APD, CLX, CFG, UNP, SLB, TROW, AFL, SHW, TGT, ADSK, OKE, NUE, ALL, GILD, FTV, ETR, COP, CL, CI, BK,

IRM, JPM, TJX, WMT, MET, JLL, QSR, KLAC, MO, MDT, ANET, BAC, BTI, LOW, LMT, DOW, MU, SBUX, ADI, HPQ, MDLZ, DLTR, QCOM, APD, CLX, CFG, UNP, SLB, TROW, AFL, SHW, TGT, ADSK, OKE, NUE, ALL, GILD, FTV, ETR, COP, CL, CI, BK, Reduced Positions: TSM, TT, MSFT, CHTR, POST, UNH, AAPL, WELL, BSX, DUK, MTB, PFE, GOOG, BA, KO, FB, CSCO, XOM, FE, KKR, BMY, CMS, MCD, ABBV, PG, TXN, BLK, AVGO, CNC, DHR, D, EA, KMB, MXIM, SO, TD, UPS, WFC, CMCSA, DD, ES, HD, JNJ, LVS, MLM, WEC, XPO, ABT, AEE, AIG, ARW, T, ADP, BRK.B, COST, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQH, GE, GIS, INTC, IFF, JCI, LLY, MS, OXY, ORCL, PM, PSX, SYK, OLED, USB, VZ, V, MMM, ADBE, GOOGL, AXP, AME, AMAT, OZK, BKNG, KMX, CHKP, CB, C, CME, CVS, DG, HON, ITW, IBM, J, KMI, LIN, MRVL, MKC, MGM, MIDD, TAP, NEE, PEP, PNW, PPL, STX, SYF, SYY, TFC, WLTW, ABB, AMP, AMGN, ADM, BAX, BBY, COF, CAT, CTSH, CSX, DE, ENB, FNF, FRC, GD, GS, HBI, LEG, MMC, NKE, NVS, NVR, OMC, PKI, PNC, PTC, RS, RDS.A, SCHW, STT, TRV, UHS, VTR, WAL,

TSM, TT, MSFT, CHTR, POST, UNH, AAPL, WELL, BSX, DUK, MTB, PFE, GOOG, BA, KO, FB, CSCO, XOM, FE, KKR, BMY, CMS, MCD, ABBV, PG, TXN, BLK, AVGO, CNC, DHR, D, EA, KMB, MXIM, SO, TD, UPS, WFC, CMCSA, DD, ES, HD, JNJ, LVS, MLM, WEC, XPO, ABT, AEE, AIG, ARW, T, ADP, BRK.B, COST, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQH, GE, GIS, INTC, IFF, JCI, LLY, MS, OXY, ORCL, PM, PSX, SYK, OLED, USB, VZ, V, MMM, ADBE, GOOGL, AXP, AME, AMAT, OZK, BKNG, KMX, CHKP, CB, C, CME, CVS, DG, HON, ITW, IBM, J, KMI, LIN, MRVL, MKC, MGM, MIDD, TAP, NEE, PEP, PNW, PPL, STX, SYF, SYY, TFC, WLTW, ABB, AMP, AMGN, ADM, BAX, BBY, COF, CAT, CTSH, CSX, DE, ENB, FNF, FRC, GD, GS, HBI, LEG, MMC, NKE, NVS, NVR, OMC, PKI, PNC, PTC, RS, RDS.A, SCHW, STT, TRV, UHS, VTR, WAL, Sold Out: MPC, PBCT, TFX, HII, DISCK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 413,902 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 946,941 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 643,578 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 432,382 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 217,258 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $164.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.88 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $103.63. The stock is now traded at around $110.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $328.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 730 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 240,185 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $116.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,584 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $133.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in HP Inc by 65.47%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,419 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of .

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.