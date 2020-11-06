Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, [url="]www.HelixESG.com[/url].Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at [url="]www.HelixESG.com[/url].

