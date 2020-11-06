Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of October 31, 2020

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced its estimated book value per common share of $16.63 as of October 31, 2020. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on November 25, 2020 to holders of record on October 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of October 29, 2020.Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

