  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Inari Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

November 06, 2020 | About: NARI +2.85%

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. ( NARI) (“Inari”) announced today that its management team will participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4MTQzOSMzODEyOTAyIzIxOTQ1MTM=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)