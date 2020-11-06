Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

[url="]Ironwood+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: IRWD) will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 29Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at [url="]www.ironwoodpharma.com[/url]. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.ironwoodpharma.com[/url] or [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fironwoodpharma[/url]; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005499/en/