KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Hold Investor Call for the Third Quarter 2020

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced that it will hold an investor update call on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 7:00pm ET. KKR’s Head of Leveraged Credit, Chris Sheldon, and Aaron Dalrymple, a Director in KKR’s Client and Partner Group, will host the call and provide market and portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2020.The call may be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 passcode: 496536. A replay of the call will be available approximately 72 hours after the call on the Fund website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kkrfunds.com%2Fkio%2F[/url].The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please see below for additional important information and disclaimers.KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (“KKR Credit”), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”). The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Please visit [url="]www.kkrfunds.com%2Fkio[/url] for additional information.Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum, including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, special situations investing and structured finance. With approximately 280 employees, including over 130 investment professionals, KKR Credit’s investment teams are closely aligned with KKR’s wealth of private equity investment and industry resources.KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at [url="]www.kkr.com[/url] and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005426/en/