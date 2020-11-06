First Hawaiian to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference November 9-10, 2020

HONOLULU, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. ( FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, Ravi Mallela, CFO, and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference held on November 9 and 10, 2020.



The management team will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/financials2020/id37112257483.cfm. An archive of the audio webcast can be accessed using the same link, and will be available one hour after the conclusion of the event until February 8, 2021.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama

(808) 525-6268

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Kam

(808) 525-6254

[email protected]