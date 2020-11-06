  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 20, 2020

November 06, 2020 | About: GOCO +4.02%

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) ( GOCO) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Investors have until November 20, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. At the time of GoHealth’s IPO, the Medicare insurance market was suffering from elevated churn, which began in the first half of 2020. The Company itself suffered from a higher risk of customer churn based on its unique business model. The Company experienced eroding customer persistency and poor retention due to the market and its own business model. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about GoHealth, investors suffered damages.

If you acquired GoHealth securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

