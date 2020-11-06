  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Webcasts of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and 2020 Virtual Investor Day

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:SJM +0.71%

PR Newswire

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The Company will host its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A link to the executive management presentations will be made available on the Company's website. A Q&A portion with Mark Smucker, Tucker Marshall, and John Brase, Chief Operating Officer, will follow the presentations.

The live webcasts and replays for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.
Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets with products found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer and pet parent preferences for food, how it's purchased and how the companies that make it should operate, we will maintain the important role we play in their lives. This will allow us to continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on all of those who count on us.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-announces-webcasts-of-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-2020-virtual-investor-day-301168010.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


