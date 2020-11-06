  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 7.3 Percent

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:MAN -1.41%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.17 per share, a 7.3 percent increase from the most recent dividend of $1.09 per share paid in June 2020.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Additional financial information about ManpowerGroup, including stock history and annual shareholder reports, can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-increases-dividend-7-3-percent-301168070.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


