Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
Third Quarter
First Nine Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$7,645,259
$8,188,905
$19,325,234
$25,686,034
Income (loss) before income taxes
414,135
414,797
(614,813)
1,073,198
Net income (loss)
309,135
315,797
(413,813)
832,198
Net income (loss) per common share
.32
.32
(.43)
.86
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
