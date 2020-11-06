  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

November 06, 2020 | About: AMEX:CVR +0%

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2020

2019

2020

2019


Net sales

$7,645,259

$8,188,905

$19,325,234

$25,686,034


Income (loss) before income taxes

414,135

414,797

(614,813)

1,073,198


Net income (loss)

309,135

315,797

(413,813)

832,198


Net income (loss) per common share

.32

.32

(.43)

.86


Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-third-quarter-results-of-operations-301168018.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.


