Insmed Inc (INSM) Chair&CEO William Lewis Sold $6.8 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: INSM -4.96%

Chair&CEO of Insmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Lewis (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of INSM on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $34.03 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Insmed Inc is a global biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel therapies that focus primarily on lung diseases. Insmed Inc has a market cap of $3.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.57 with and P/S ratio of 18.17. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Insmed Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chair&CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of INSM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $34.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Christine A Pellizzari sold 143,796 shares of INSM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $32.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSM, click here

.

