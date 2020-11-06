Natera Inc (NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sold $4.6 million of Shares

CEO of Natera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Leonard Chapman (insider trades) sold 61,351 shares of NTRA on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $75 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Natera Inc is a provider of diagnostic services predominantly in the United States. It offers various tests which detect chromosomal abnormalities, reasons for miscarriages and paternity. Natera Inc has a market cap of $6.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.08 with and P/S ratio of 18.31. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Natera Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of NTRA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 9.44% since.

CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of NTRA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 9.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of NTRA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $68.72. The price of the stock has increased by 19.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 108 shares of NTRA stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $73.45. The price of the stock has increased by 11.75% since.

COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of NTRA stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $74.26. The price of the stock has increased by 10.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTRA, click here