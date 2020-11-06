Athenex Inc (ATNX) CEO and Chairman of the Board Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Bought $58,500 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Athenex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Johnson Yiu Nam Lau (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of ATNX on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $11.7 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $58,500.

Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Athenex Inc has a market cap of $1.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.58 with and P/S ratio of 6.61. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Athenex Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

