Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson Sold $574,280 of Shares

EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Victor Christopherson (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of FND on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $82.04 a share. The total sale was $574,280.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It offers tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a market cap of $8.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.00 with a P/E ratio of 49.38 and P/S ratio of 3.85. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.40% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP AND CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of FND stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $82.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Store Operations Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of FND stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $76.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

EVP - BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY Brian K Robbins sold 6,191 shares of FND stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $74.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.3% since.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 29,871 shares of FND stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $79.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

PRESIDENT Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of FND stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FND, click here