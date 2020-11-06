Cigna Corp (CI) EVP, HR & Services John M Murabito Sold $3.1 million of Shares

EVP, HR & Services of Cigna Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Murabito (insider trades) sold 14,669 shares of CI on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $210 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Cigna Corp operates in the healthcare industry. It provides medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance products. Cigna Corp has a market cap of $73.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $201.47 with a P/E ratio of 14.33 and P/S ratio of 0.50. The dividend yield of Cigna Corp stocks is 0.02%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cigna Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of CI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $195.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

