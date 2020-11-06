  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moelis (MC) CFO Joseph Simon Sold $1.3 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: MC -3.07%

CFO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Simon (insider trades) sold 34,301 shares of MC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $38.43 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $2.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.62 with a P/E ratio of 29.07 and P/S ratio of 2.83. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 3.83%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Moelis & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Joseph Simon sold 34,301 shares of MC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $38.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Co-President, MD Jeffrey Raich sold 633,464 shares of MC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.01% since.
  • Co-President, MD Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 1,195,848 shares of MC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.01% since.
  • COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of MC stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)