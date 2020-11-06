Moelis (MC) CFO Joseph Simon Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Simon (insider trades) sold 34,301 shares of MC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $38.43 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $2.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.62 with a P/E ratio of 29.07 and P/S ratio of 2.83. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 3.83%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Moelis & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-President, MD Jeffrey Raich sold 633,464 shares of MC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.01% since.

Co-President, MD Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 1,195,848 shares of MC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.01% since.

COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of MC stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.63% since.

